Compared to Estimates, ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ACI Worldwide (ACIW - Free Report) reported $373.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349.95 million, representing a surprise of +6.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +113.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ACI Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Banks

    : $143.70 million compared to the $131.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Billers

    : $191.80 million versus $180.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Merchants

    : $38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.25 million.
Shares of ACI Worldwide have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

