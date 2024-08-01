Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teleflex (
TFX Quick Quote TFX - Free Report) reported $749.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $3.42 for the same period compares to $3.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $763.39 million, representing a surprise of -1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.33.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenues- Americas: $426.80 million compared to the $432.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Asia: $87 million versus $87.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $147.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $157.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $181.10 million compared to the $181.31 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Interventional: $141.20 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $137.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $102.50 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $104.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services): $88.80 million versus $88.27 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $83.10 million versus $83.48 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Net Revenues- Other: $41.70 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $55.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.1%. Net Revenues- Surgical: $111.30 million versus $111.50 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Teleflex here>>>
Shares of Teleflex have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Geographic Revenues- Americas: $426.80 million compared to the $432.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
Geographic Revenues- Asia: $87 million versus $87.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $147.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $157.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $181.10 million compared to the $181.31 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
Net Revenues- Interventional: $141.20 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $137.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $102.50 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $104.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services): $88.80 million versus $88.27 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $83.10 million versus $83.48 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
Net Revenues- Other: $41.70 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $55.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.1%.
Net Revenues- Surgical: $111.30 million versus $111.50 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
Shares of Teleflex have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.