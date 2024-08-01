Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Credit Acceptance (CACC - Free Report) reported revenue of $538.2 million, up 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.83, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523.71 million, representing a surprise of +2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -153.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Credit Acceptance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Finance charges

    : $497.70 million versus $482.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.

  • Revenue- Other income

    : $16.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

  • Revenue- Premiums earned

    : $24.30 million compared to the $22.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
Shares of Credit Acceptance have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

