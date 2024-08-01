Back to top

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.33 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume in Hectoliters - North America

    : 22,369 KhL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22,716.16 KhL.

  • Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America

    : 38,381 KhL versus 38,302.86 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Volume in Hectoliters - South America

    : 35,969 KhL versus 36,907.89 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

  • AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume

    : 146,302 KhL compared to the 146,705.6 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific

    : 25,399 KhL compared to the 25,584.78 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA

    : 23,852 KhL versus 23,114.11 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- South America

    : $2.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion.

  • Revenue- Middle Americas

    : $4.52 billion versus $4.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- North America

    : $3.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion.

  • Revenue- Asia Pacific

    : $1.75 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Europe

    : $2.30 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies

    : $112 million versus $127.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

