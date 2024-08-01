Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Exelon (
EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.36 billion, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +17.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating revenues- ComEd: $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Operating revenues- PHI: $1.47 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Operating revenues- BGE: $928 million versus $829.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Operating revenues- PECO: $891 million compared to the $896.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Electric revenues- Pepco: $691 million compared to the $644.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Electric revenues- DPL: $361 million versus $331.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Electric revenues- ACE: $404 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $329.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%. Electric revenues- ComEd: $2.12 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Natural gas revenues- PECO: $93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%. Electric revenues- BGE: $800 million versus $752.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Operating revenues- Other: -$8 million compared to the -$13.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. Natural gas revenues- BGE: $150 million versus $162.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>
Shares of Exelon have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2024, Exelon (EXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.36 billion, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +17.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating revenues- ComEd: $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
Operating revenues- PHI: $1.47 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
Operating revenues- BGE: $928 million versus $829.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
Operating revenues- PECO: $891 million compared to the $896.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
Electric revenues- Pepco: $691 million compared to the $644.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
Electric revenues- DPL: $361 million versus $331.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
Electric revenues- ACE: $404 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $329.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.
Electric revenues- ComEd: $2.12 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
Natural gas revenues- PECO: $93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%.
Electric revenues- BGE: $800 million versus $752.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
Operating revenues- Other: -$8 million compared to the -$13.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Natural gas revenues- BGE: $150 million versus $162.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
Shares of Exelon have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.