Aptiv (APTV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported $5.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +15.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aptiv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions

    : $3.51 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.

  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other

    : -$15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$11.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%.

  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience

    : $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience

    : $170 million compared to the $156.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions

    : $436 million compared to the $441.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Aptiv have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

