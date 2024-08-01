Back to top

Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.98 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.38, compared to $3.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.55, the EPS surprise was +23.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls

    : $712 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $684.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations

    : -$35 million versus -$32.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies

    : $765 million compared to the $654.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News

    : $1.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls

    : $56 million versus $71.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies

    : $36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.81 million.

  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News

    : $111 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.57 million.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

