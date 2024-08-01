Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Iron Mountain (IRM) Q2 Earnings

Iron Mountain (
IRM Quick Quote IRM - Free Report) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +1.89%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Iron Mountain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Service Revenue: $614.66 million compared to the $605.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue: $919.75 million compared to the $899.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues: $152.70 million versus $149.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change. Corporate and Other- Total Revenues: $131.13 million versus $122.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.8% change. Global RIM Business- Total Revenue: $1.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Global RIM Business- Service: $494.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Global Data Center Business- Service: $5.31 million compared to the $6.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year. Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental: $147.40 million versus $143.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change. Corporate and Other- Service: $115.14 million versus $103.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.1% change. Global RIM Business- Storage Rental: $756.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $747.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Corporate and Other- Storage Rental: $15.99 million compared to the $16.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Earnings per share- Diluted: $0.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.34 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Iron Mountain here>>>
Shares of Iron Mountain have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
