Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wesco International (WCC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.48 billion, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.21, compared to $3.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.56 billion, representing a surprise of -1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions

    : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions

    : $1.44 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change.

  • Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions

    : $1.87 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate

    : -$119.10 million versus -$124.62 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- UBS

    : $173.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $176.42 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- CSS

    : $150.80 million compared to the $172.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- EES

    : $194.90 million compared to the $190.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wesco International here>>>

Shares of Wesco International have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise