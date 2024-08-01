Back to top

Quanta Services (PWR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.59 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was -1.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Quanta Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Backlog

    : $16.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.91 billion.

  • Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions

    : $2.45 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions

    : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.

  • Revenues- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions

    : $2.03 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.4% change.

  • Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions

    : $263.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $267.88 million.

  • Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions

    : $81.59 million versus $93.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and non-allocated costs

    : -$200.94 million versus -$174.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating income (loss)- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions

    : $162.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $132.08 million.
Shares of Quanta Services have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

