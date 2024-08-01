Biogen (BIIB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Biogen Inc. (
BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $5.28 for the same period compares to $4.02 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion, representing a surprise of +3.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.00.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Biogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world: $213.50 million versus $202.21 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world: $208.10 million versus $192.16 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States: $44.10 million compared to the $42.72 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.7% year over year. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States: $157.30 million versus $153.96 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue: $120.80 million compared to the $145.22 million average estimate based on 25 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.8% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total: $462.20 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $420.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total: $429.10 million versus $403.30 million estimated by 24 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs: $444.50 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $421.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenue- Product, net: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Vumerity- Total: $165.80 million compared to the $154.41 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Tecfidera- Total: $252.20 million compared to the $235.68 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenue- Product- Rare Disease- Total SKYCLARYS: $100 million versus the 21-analyst average estimate of $91.08 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen here>>>
Shares of Biogen have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
