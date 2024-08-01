Back to top

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) reported revenue of $225 million, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.45, compared to -$0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +52.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.95, the EPS surprise was +52.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue

    : $3 million compared to the $5.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50% year over year.

  • Revenue- Total commercial revenue

    : $72 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $67.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

  • Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties

    : $57 million versus $56.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

  • Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements

    : $153 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.32 million.

  • Revenue- Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net

    : $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%.

  • Revenue- R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue

    : $141 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.7%.

  • Revenue- R&D Revenue- WAINUA joint development revenue

    : $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40%.

  • Revenue- R&D Revenue- Amortization from upfront payments

    : $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +133.3%.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

