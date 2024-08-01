Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Redwood Trust (RWT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Redwood Trust (RWT - Free Report) reported $25.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Redwood Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest income

    : $25.30 million compared to the $28.13 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total non-interest income (loss), net

    : $42.20 million versus $31.17 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Residential Investor Mortgage Banking Activities, net

    : $1.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.39 million.

  • Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking Activities, net

    : $11.20 million compared to the $11.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Other income, net

    : $6.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.51 million.

  • Investment fair value changes, net

    : $1.10 million compared to the $4.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Redwood Trust here>>>

Shares of Redwood Trust have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise