Southern Co. (SO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Southern Co. (
SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.46 billion, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.26 billion, representing a surprise of +3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- Southern Power: $524 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $526.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas: $831 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $957.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues: $2.60 billion versus $2.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power: $1.87 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power: $2.88 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power: $364 million compared to the $338.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations: $749 million versus $884.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $309 million compared to the $229.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Retail Revenues: $1.65 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues: $63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues: $215 million versus $180.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
Shares of Southern Co. have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
