Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Landsea (LSEA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Landsea Homes (LSEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $431.14 million, up 47% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $336.2 million, representing a surprise of +28.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Landsea performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Home Orders

    : 760 versus 746 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • ASP (Average sales price)

    : $550 compared to the $528.27 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Backlog - Homes - Total

    : 694 versus 845 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average Selling Communities

    : 84 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.

  • Monthly Absorption Rates - Total

    : 3% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Home sales

    : $418.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $333.90 million.

  • Revenue- Lot sales and other

    : $12.96 million versus $3.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Landsea here>>>

Shares of Landsea have returned +39.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

