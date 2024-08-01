Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Marcus (MCS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Marcus (MCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.03 million, down 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.74 million, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -666.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marcus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Theatre admissions

    : $48.58 million versus $48.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.5% change.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $19.27 million compared to the $18.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Theatre concessions

    : $44.42 million versus $42.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.

  • Revenues- Rooms

    : $30.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
Shares of Marcus have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

