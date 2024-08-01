Back to top

Kellanova (K) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 21%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Reported growth

    : 18% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -6.2%.

  • Net sales - Consolidated - Forex impact - YoY change

    : -3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -8.3%.

  • Total Reported growth - North America

    : 21.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0%.

  • Total Reported growth - Europe

    : 6.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.8%.

  • Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change

    : -20.1% versus -35.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total Reported growth - Latin America

    : 25.3% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net sales - Latin America - Forex impact - YoY change

    : 1.2% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA)

    : -11.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -27.6%.

  • Net sales- Latin America

    : $333 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $338.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

  • Net sales- Europe

    : $639 million versus $643.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

  • Net sales- North America

    : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.7% year over year.

  • Net sales- AMEA

    : $564 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $515.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
Shares of Kellanova have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

