We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kellanova (K) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported $3.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 21%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Reported growth: 18% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -6.2%.
Net sales - Consolidated - Forex impact - YoY change: -3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -8.3%.
Total Reported growth - North America: 21.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0%.
Total Reported growth - Europe: 6.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.8%.
Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change: -20.1% versus -35.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
Total Reported growth - Latin America: 25.3% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
Net sales - Latin America - Forex impact - YoY change: 1.2% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA): -11.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -27.6%.
Net sales- Latin America: $333 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $338.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
Net sales- Europe: $639 million versus $643.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
Net sales- North America: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.7% year over year.
Net sales- AMEA: $564 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $515.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
Shares of Kellanova have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.