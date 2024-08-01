Back to top

Itron (ITRI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) reported $609.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +26.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Itron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Outcomes

    : $77.82 million compared to the $71.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- Networked Solutions

    : $412.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $410.38 million.

  • Revenue- Device Solutions

    : $118.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $117.77 million.

  • Product Revenue- Outcomes

    : $27.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.20 million.

  • Service Revenue- Device Solutions

    : $0.62 million compared to the $1.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Service Revenue- Networked Solutions

    : $25.35 million compared to the $29.67 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Product Revenue- Device Solutions

    : $117.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $116.26 million.

  • Product Revenue- Networked Solutions

    : $387.35 million versus $378.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Total Service Revenue

    : $76.16 million compared to the $79.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Total Product Revenue

    : $532.91 million versus $519.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Service Revenue- Outcomes

    : $50.19 million compared to the $49.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Gross Profit- Device Solutions

    : $31.23 million compared to the $28.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Itron have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

