Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reported revenue of $588.4 million, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $578.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +14.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Janus Henderson Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Equities

    : $226.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.98 billion.

  • Assets under management - Fixed Income

    : $74.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.74 billion.

  • Assets under management - Average

    : $352.1 billion compared to the $362.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Assets under management - Alternatives

    : $9.2 billion compared to the $8.62 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Assets under management - Multi-Asset

    : $51.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.65 billion.

  • Revenue- Management fees

    : $472.80 million compared to the $474.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Performance fees

    : $7.40 million compared to the $0.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -225.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees

    : $58.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $49.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

