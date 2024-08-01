Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Neurocrine (NBIX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $590.2 million, up 30.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $548.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was -45.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Neurocrine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net

    : $583.80 million versus $541.32 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.8% change.

  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue

    : $6.40 million versus $7.54 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

  • INGREZZA product sales, net

    : $579.50 million compared to the $539.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Neurocrine here>>>

Shares of Neurocrine have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise