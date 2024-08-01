We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +10.89%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for XPO here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shipments per Day: 53,519 versus 53,416 estimated by three analysts on average.
Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges): $28.04 versus $28.10 estimated by three analysts on average.
Number of Working Days: 64 compared to the 64 average estimate based on three analysts.
Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges): $23.56 compared to the $23.68 average estimate based on three analysts.
Average Weight per Shipment: 1,358 lbs versus 1,354.16 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.
Pounds per day: 72.66 million versus 72.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Adjusted operating ratio: 83.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.3%.
Operating Ratio: 84.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87%.
Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $808 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $801.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.27 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$3 million versus -$4.90 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $49 million compared to the $44.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of XPO have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.