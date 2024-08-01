Back to top

XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +10.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Shipments per Day

    : 53,519 versus 53,416 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)

    : $28.04 versus $28.10 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of Working Days

    : 64 compared to the 64 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)

    : $23.56 compared to the $23.68 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Average Weight per Shipment

    : 1,358 lbs versus 1,354.16 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Pounds per day

    : 72.66 million versus 72.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted operating ratio

    : 83.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.3%.

  • Operating Ratio

    : 84.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87%.

  • Revenues- European Transportation Segment

    : $808 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $801.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

  • Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment

    : $1.27 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate

    : -$3 million versus -$4.90 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment

    : $49 million compared to the $44.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of XPO have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

