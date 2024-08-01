Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Standard Motor Products (SMP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Standard Motor Products (SMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $389.83 million, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365.55 million, representing a surprise of +6.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Standard Motor Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Vehicle Control

    : $188.74 million compared to the $185.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Temperature Control

    : $124.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

  • Revenues- Engineered Solutions

    : $76.61 million versus $78.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Standard Motor Products here>>>

Shares of Standard Motor Products have returned +21.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise