Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bausch (BHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) reported $2.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +10.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues

    : $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

  • Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L)

    : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Diversified Products

    : $251 million versus $219.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

  • Revenues- Solta Medical

    : $102 million compared to the $100.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- International

    : $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

  • Revenues- Salix

    : $558 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

  • Revenues- Product sales

    : $2.38 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

  • Revenues- Other revenues

    : $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care

    : $697 million versus $678.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical

    : $209 million compared to the $203.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals

    : $310 million compared to the $288.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bausch here>>>

Shares of Bausch have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise