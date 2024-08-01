Bausch (BHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bausch Health (
BHC Quick Quote BHC - Free Report) reported $2.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +10.11%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $1.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L): $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Diversified Products: $251 million versus $219.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Revenues- Solta Medical: $102 million compared to the $100.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Revenues- International: $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $273.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Salix: $558 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Revenues- Product sales: $2.38 billion versus $2.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care: $697 million versus $678.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical: $209 million compared to the $203.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals: $310 million compared to the $288.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.2% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Bausch here>>>
Shares of Bausch have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Shares of Bausch have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.