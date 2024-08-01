Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hertz Global (HTZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ - Free Report) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of -$1.44 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion, representing a surprise of -4.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Americas RAC - Average vehicles

    : 439,284 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 472,904.

  • Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month

    : $645 versus $460.45 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • International RAC - Total RPD

    : $58.38 versus $57.57 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • International RAC - Transaction days

    : 7,505 Days compared to the 7,784.6 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

  • International RAC- Average vehicles

    : 106,903 versus 109,993 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Americas RAC - Transaction days

    : 32,216 Days compared to the 34,200.68 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Americas RAC - Total RPD

    : $59.94 versus $58.91 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month

    : $1,465 versus $1,443.44 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • International RAC - Vehicle utilization

    : 77% versus 75% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • International RAC - Total RPU Per Month

    : $1,366 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,299.51.

  • Geographic Revenue- International RAC

    : $425 million compared to the $445.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC

    : $1.93 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hertz Global here>>>

Shares of Hertz Global have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise