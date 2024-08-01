Back to top

Upbound Group (UPBD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Upbound Group (UPBD - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upbound Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales (YoY change) - Rent-A-Center Business

    : 2.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

  • Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales

    : $21.08 million compared to the $21.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Store revenues- Total

    : $1.08 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees

    : $6.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

  • Revenues- Store revenues- Other

    : $1.87 million compared to the $1.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales

    : $146.24 million compared to the $156.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees

    : $885.98 million compared to the $818.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales

    : $15.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
Shares of Upbound Group have returned +25.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

