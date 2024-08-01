Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. EPS of $2.46 for the same period compares to $2.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion, representing a surprise of -11.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Insight Enterprises performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Services

    : $435.23 million versus $478.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Products

    : $1.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

  • Gross profit- Products

    : $190.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.18 million.

  • Gross profit- Services

    : $263.20 million versus $298.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Insight Enterprises here>>>

Shares of Insight Enterprises have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise