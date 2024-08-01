Apollo Global Management (APO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Apollo Global Management Inc. (
APO Quick Quote APO - Free Report) reported $932 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $881.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was -5.75%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management: $671 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $699.54 billion. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Management fees: $672 million compared to the $672.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Fee-related performance fees: $52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.87 million. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Capital solutions fees and other, net: $208 million versus $163.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Fixed income and other investment income: $2.63 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Alternative investment income: $168 million versus $294.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings: $710 million versus $875.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized performance fees: $175 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.90 million. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized investment income: $11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.36 million. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings: $516 million compared to the $488.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing Income: $33 million compared to the $24.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Strategic capital management fees: $24 million compared to the $26.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Global Management here>>>
Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
