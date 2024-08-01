Schneider National (SNDR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Schneider National (
SNDR Quick Quote SNDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of -3.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 96.1% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 94.2% versus 96.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Logistics - Operating Ratio: 96.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 97.2%. Truckload - Operating Ratio: 94.3% versus 95.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$39.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$28.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59%. Revenues- Intermodal: $253.10 million versus $261.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Revenues- Logistics: $318.80 million versus $343.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenues- Other: $95.60 million compared to the $80.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year. Revenues- Truckload: $540.30 million compared to the $552.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $148.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $163.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.17 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Dedicated: $346.40 million compared to the $326.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
Shares of Schneider National have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
