Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers

    : 33,257 compared to the 33,366 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers

    : 5,951 versus 5,826 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers

    : -100 compared to the -142 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • ARPU - Sirius XM

    : $15.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.35.

  • Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue

    : $138 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

  • Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue

    : $400 million versus $415.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

  • Revenue- Subscriber revenue

    : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Advertising revenue

    : $443 million versus $457.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

  • Revenue- Equipment revenue

    : $47 million compared to the $47.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

  • Revenue- Sirius XM- Other revenue

    : $30 million compared to the $31.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Sirius XM- Total

    : $1.64 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

  • Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total

    : $538 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $548.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sirius XM here>>>

Shares of Sirius XM have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise