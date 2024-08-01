Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alnylam (ALNY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $659.83 million, up 107% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to -$2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $448.44 million, representing a surprise of +47.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +175.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo- United States

    : $15.74 million compared to the $12.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra- United States

    : $148.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.9%.

  • Net Product Revenue- Givlaari- United States

    : $41.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

  • Net Product Revenue- Onpattro- United States

    : $22.11 million compared to the $12.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.5% year over year.

  • Product revenues, net

    : $410.09 million versus $364.77 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.2% change.

  • Royalty revenue

    : $22.40 million versus $16 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +210.9% change.

  • Net revenues from research collaborators

    : $227.34 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $69.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3790.1%.

  • Net Product Revenues- Givlaari

    : $62.13 million versus $61.43 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.

  • Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo

    : $40.61 million versus $36.55 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.7% change.

  • Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra

    : $230.11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $205.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.2%.

  • Net Product Revenues- Onpattro

    : $77.24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $57.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

  • Net revenues from research collaborators- Novartis AG

    : $2.30 million versus $14.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Alnylam have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

