We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Natural Health (NHTC) Q2 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Gross Margin Up
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents in the second quarter of 2024 against the year-ago loss of 2 cents per share.
Revenues in Detail
Natural Health registered revenues of $10.5 million in the second quarter, down 0.3% year over year.
Lower revenues from the majority of the segments dampened the topline.
Segment Details
Natural Health derives revenues from three segments — Primary Reporting Segment, China and Russia and Kazakhstan.
For the quarter under review, Primary Reporting Segment revenues were $10 million, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Revenues in the China region totaled $0.3 million, up 36% year over year.
The Russia and Kazakhstan region generated revenues of $0.1 million, down 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Natural Health Trends Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Natural Health Trends Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Health Trends Corp. Quote
Natural Health Gross Margin
In the quarter under review, Natural Health’s gross profit declined 0.9% to $7.8 million. The gross margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 74.2%.
The decline in gross profit margin for the three-month period ended Jun 30, 2024, was primarily attributable to higher costs related to the company’s Premium Noni Juice product.
Adjusted Operating Expenses Analysis
Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 6.6% to $3.8 million.
Profitability
Adjusted operating profit totaled $3.9 million, which increased 5.3% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin in the second quarter expanded 203 bps to 37.9%.
In the second quarter, Natural Health’s net income was $0.2 million against the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $0.2 million.
Liquidity & Debt Management
Natural Health exited second-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $15.6 million compared with $25.8 million at the first-quarter end.
Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2024 was $3 million compared with $3.3 million a year ago.
Our Take
Natural Health exited the second quarter of 2024 with encouraging bottom-line results. The uptick in revenues in the China region is also promising. The adjusted operating margin expansion also bodes well.
However, dismal top-line results and lower revenues from the Primary Reporting Segment and Russia and Kazakhstan region were discouraging. During the reported quarter, the gross margin contracted, which did not bode well.