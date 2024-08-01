Xcel Energy (XEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL Quick Quote XEL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1%. The bottom line increased 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents. It reported GAAP earnings of 54 cents in the second quarter compared with 52 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues
The company’s revenues of $3.03 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion by 7.8%. The figure improved 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.02 billion.
Segmental Results Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2.65 billion, up 2.2% from $2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 9.7% to $0.35 billion from $0.39 billion in the year-ago quarter. Other: This segment’s revenues were $14 million compared with $28 million from the prior-year actual. Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses declined 0.9% year over year to $2.58 billion. This can be attributed to lower electric fuel and purchased power costs and the cost of natural gas sold and transported.
Operating income increased 7.4% year over year to $449 million. Total interest charges and financing costs rose 18.4% to $303 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $256 million. In the reported quarter, Xcel Energy registered 1.2% growth in electric customer volume and a 1% increase in natural gas’ customer volume. In the same time frame, natural gas sales increased 0.4% from the year-ago period, while electric sales volume dropped 0.4%. Guidance
Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings per share in the range of $3.50- $3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.55, in line with the midpoint of the guided range.
The company estimates retail electric sales to increase by 1% in 2024, while natural gas sales volumes are anticipated to remain flat from the year-ago level.
Xcel Energy plans to invest $39 billion in 2024-2028 to further strengthen its infrastructure and $7.42 billion in 2024. Zacks Rank
XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Other Releases NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%. NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.1% in each of the last four quarters. American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( AEP Quick Quote AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 1.6%. AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.22%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 1.63% in the last reported quarter. DTE Energy Company ( DTE Quick Quote DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 21.2%. DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.14%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.77% in each of the last four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1%. The bottom line increased 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents.
It reported GAAP earnings of 54 cents in the second quarter compared with 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
The company’s revenues of $3.03 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion by 7.8%. The figure improved 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.02 billion.
Xcel Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Xcel Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote
Segmental Results
Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2.65 billion, up 2.2% from $2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 9.7% to $0.35 billion from $0.39 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Other: This segment’s revenues were $14 million compared with $28 million from the prior-year actual.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses declined 0.9% year over year to $2.58 billion. This can be attributed to lower electric fuel and purchased power costs and the cost of natural gas sold and transported.
Operating income increased 7.4% year over year to $449 million.
Total interest charges and financing costs rose 18.4% to $303 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $256 million.
In the reported quarter, Xcel Energy registered 1.2% growth in electric customer volume and a 1% increase in natural gas’ customer volume. In the same time frame, natural gas sales increased 0.4% from the year-ago period, while electric sales volume dropped 0.4%.
Guidance
Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings per share in the range of $3.50- $3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.55, in line with the midpoint of the guided range.
The company estimates retail electric sales to increase by 1% in 2024, while natural gas sales volumes are anticipated to remain flat from the year-ago level.
Xcel Energy plans to invest $39 billion in 2024-2028 to further strengthen its infrastructure and $7.42 billion in 2024.
Zacks Rank
XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%.
NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.1% in each of the last four quarters.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 1.6%.
AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.22%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 1.63% in the last reported quarter.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 21.2%.
DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.14%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.77% in each of the last four quarters.