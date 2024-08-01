Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cimpress plc ( CMPR Quick Quote CMPR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) adjusted earnings of $4.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. Top-Line Details
Total revenues were $832.6 million, reflecting an increase of 5.6% from $788.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The organic constant-currency revenue growth was 6% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line was in line with the Zack Consensus Estimate.
Segmental Information
The National Pen segment generated revenues of $84 million, up from $83 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $87.8 million.
Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $442 million compared with $410 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $437.8 million. The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $267 million from $253 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group. PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $170 million from $158 million reported in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $170.7 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $97 million, up from $95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $96.8 million. Revenues from All Other Businesses were $55 million compared with $53 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $52.6 million. Margin Details
Cimpress' cost of revenues was $428.2 million, up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $194.3 million, up 7.5% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $54.3 million, up from $52.8 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Gross profit increased 7.5% year over year to $404 million. The margin was 49%, up 100 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses rose 3.5% year over year to $29.9 million. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2024, Cimpress had $203.8 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $130.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.59 billion, down from $1.63 billion at fourth-quarter fiscal 2023-end. During the same time, net cash provided by operating activities was $360.7 million compared with $130.3 million in the year-ago period. Outlook
For fiscal 2025, the company expects the year-over-year impact of currency movements on adjusted EBITDA to be approximately neutral relative to fiscal 2024.
Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Companies Pentair plc ( PNR Quick Quote PNR - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter. Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. Crown Holdings, Inc. ( CCK Quick Quote CCK - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year. Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion. A. O. Smith Corporation’s ( AOS Quick Quote AOS - Free Report) second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.
Image: Bigstock
Cimpress (CMPR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) adjusted earnings of $4.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Top-Line Details
Total revenues were $832.6 million, reflecting an increase of 5.6% from $788.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The organic constant-currency revenue growth was 6% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line was in line with the Zack Consensus Estimate.
Segmental Information
The National Pen segment generated revenues of $84 million, up from $83 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $87.8 million.
Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $442 million compared with $410 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $437.8 million.
The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $267 million from $253 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group.
PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $170 million from $158 million reported in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $170.7 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $97 million, up from $95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $96.8 million.
Revenues from All Other Businesses were $55 million compared with $53 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $52.6 million.
Cimpress plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Cimpress plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cimpress plc Quote
Margin Details
Cimpress' cost of revenues was $428.2 million, up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $194.3 million, up 7.5% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $54.3 million, up from $52.8 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Gross profit increased 7.5% year over year to $404 million. The margin was 49%, up 100 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses rose 3.5% year over year to $29.9 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2024, Cimpress had $203.8 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $130.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.59 billion, down from $1.63 billion at fourth-quarter fiscal 2023-end.
During the same time, net cash provided by operating activities was $360.7 million compared with $130.3 million in the year-ago period.
Outlook
For fiscal 2025, the company expects the year-over-year impact of currency movements on adjusted EBITDA to be approximately neutral relative to fiscal 2024.
Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Companies
Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.
Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.
Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.
Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.
A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS - Free Report) second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.