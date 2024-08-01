We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
The 5 Most Shocking Stock Charts You Will Ever See
Welcome to Episode #411 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey is going solo to look at 5 stock charts that are shocking. Each stock has sold off over the last 5 years yet company earnings are expected to rise, with some expected to see double digit growth.
Why the disconnect?
5 Shocking Stock Charts
1. Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report)
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that has customers in 180 countries, has been on a wild ride the last 5 years. Shares peaked in 2021 but have slid since.
Shares of Twilio are down 56.7% over the last 5 years and have fallen 22% in 2024. Yet earnings are expected to rise 27.4% in 2024 and another 15.9% in 2025. Twilio is attractively priced at 19x.
Why is there such a disconnect between the shares and the earnings growth of Twilio?
2. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL - Free Report)
PayPal was once the darling of Wall Street but the shares peaked in 2021 and have been sliding ever since. PayPal is down 38.6% over the last 5 years, underperforming the S&P 500 which is up 89% during that same time.
While earnings are expected to fall 18.2% in 2024, analysts expect PayPal’s earnings to rebound 9.9% in 2025. PayPal trades at just 15.4x forward earnings.
Is this a buying opportunity in PayPal?
3. Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report)
Roku, the smart TV streaming platform, saw its shares peak during the pandemic, in 2021. Over the last 5-years, shares of Roku have fallen 57%. And 2024 has been tough too with shares of Roku falling 36% year-to-date.
Yet Roku is expected to grow earnings by 61% in 2024 to a loss of $1.94 from a loss of $5.01 last year. Analysts expect earnings to rise another 24% in 2025.
Is Roku on sale?
4. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY - Free Report)
Etsy was a big pandemic winner as brick-and-mortar retailers were shut and many sales went online. Etsy shares also peaked in 2021 and have been sliding ever since. Over the last 5 years, shares have remained in the green, though, and are up 31%. However, the S&P 500 is up 89% in that period.
Etsy’s earnings are expected to be up just 2.5% in 2024 but rebound 14% in 2025.
Should Etsy be on your short list?
5. JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report)
JD.com, the Chinese online retail giant, saw its shares peak in 2021 as well. They have since slid and are now down 6% over the last 5-years. In 2024, shares of JD.com are down 3%.
Earnings for JD.com are expected to rise 9% in 2024 and 7% in 2025. But the shares are also dirt cheap. JD.com trades at just 7.8x.
Is JD.com a rare value and growth stock?
What else do you need to know about these shocking charts?
Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.