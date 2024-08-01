Back to top

Valmont (VMI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $4.76 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.04, the EPS surprise was +17.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Intersegment sales

    : -$4.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$3.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

  • Total sales- Agriculture products

    : $281.70 million versus $259.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total sales- Infrastructure products

    : $762.74 million versus $804.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Infrastructure

    : $133.58 million versus $117.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate

    : -$26.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$24.50 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Agriculture

    : $39.97 million compared to the $33.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Valmont here>>>

Shares of Valmont have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

