Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported $5.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $41.90 for the same period compares to $37.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.78 billion, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $39.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total

    : $41.40 billion compared to the $41.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • Gross Bookings - Merchant

    : $25.80 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $24.29 billion.

  • Gross Bookings - Agency

    : $15.60 billion versus $17.40 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Units Sold - Room Nights

    : 287 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 284 million.

  • Units Sold - Rental Car Days

    : 22 million compared to the 22.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Units Sold - Airline Tickets

    : 11 million versus 11.5 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues

    : $269 million versus $288.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

  • Revenues- Merchant

    : $3.45 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

  • Revenues- Agency

    : $2.14 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.
Shares of Booking Holdings have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

