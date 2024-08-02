Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Monolithic (MPWR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) reported $507.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $3.17 for the same period compares to $2.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.91 million, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monolithic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Enterprise Data

    : $187.20 million compared to the $169.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +290.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Storage and Computing

    : $114.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

  • Revenue- Automotive

    : $87.20 million versus $92.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change.

  • Revenue- Communication

    : $43.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

  • Revenue- Consumer

    : $42.20 million compared to the $38.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Industrial

    : $32.30 million versus $31.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.1% change.
Shares of Monolithic have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

