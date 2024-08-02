Intel (INTC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Intel (
INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.83 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -80.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group: $11.80 billion compared to the $12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- All other- Other: $167 million versus $190.73 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.2% change. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge: $1.34 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI: $3.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24%. Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group: $7.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Revenues- All other- Total: $968 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $996.27 million. Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$4.52 billion. Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $4.32 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1762.1% change. Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye: $440 million compared to the $423.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Net Revenues- All other- Altera: $361 million compared to the $384.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Other: $403 million versus $399.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.6% change. Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $4.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%. View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>
Shares of Intel have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
