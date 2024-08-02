Back to top

Clorox (CLX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Clorox (CLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.9 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of -3.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth

    : -3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.7%.

  • Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle

    : -2% versus -3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Organic Revenue Growth - International

    : 5% compared to the 7.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Organic Revenue Growth - Household

    : -10% versus -2.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Revenue- Health and Wellness

    : $652 million compared to the $637.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- International

    : $271 million compared to the $293.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- Lifestyle

    : $328 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $319.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

  • Net Revenue- Household

    : $597 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $653.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

  • Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness

    : $202 million versus $161.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other

    : -$71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$92.54 million.

  • Income before income taxes- International

    : $18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.42 million.

  • Income before income taxes- Lifestyle

    : $61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.13 million.
Shares of Clorox have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

