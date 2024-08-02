Apple (AAPL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Apple (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) reported revenue of $85.78 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was +4.48%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apple performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Apple have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
