Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Microchip Tech (MCHP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, down 45.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Microchip Tech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers

    : $644.70 million compared to the $663.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Other

    : $266 million compared to the $266.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Analog

    : $330.60 million compared to the $313.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Microchip Tech here>>>

Shares of Microchip Tech have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise