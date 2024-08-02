Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GoDaddy (GDDY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoDaddy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings

    : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Total customers at period end

    : 20.87 million versus 21.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Core platform

    : $718.90 million compared to the $714.83 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Applications & commerce

    : $405.60 million compared to the $398.37 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.

  • Segment EBITDA- Core Platform

    : $219.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $205.12 million.

  • Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce

    : $176.60 million versus $168.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for GoDaddy here>>>

Shares of GoDaddy have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise