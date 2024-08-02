We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) standing at $6.25, reflecting a -1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 250% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7 million, showing a 54.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $34.93 million, indicating changes of +900% and +43.13%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.45% upward. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.23. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.75 for its industry.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.