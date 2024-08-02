Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Con Ed (ED) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) reported $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +7.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Con Ed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- CECONY

    : $3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.87 billion.

  • Operating revenues- O&R

    : $224 million versus $212 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Gas

    : $538 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $539.76 million.

  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Steam

    : $88 million compared to the $73.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating revenues- O&R- Electric

    : $180 million compared to the $174.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating revenues- O&R- Gas

    : $44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.98 million.

  • Operating revenues- CECONY- Electric

    : $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion.

  • Operating Income- O&R

    : $9 million compared to the $15.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating Income- CECONY

    : $314 million versus $302.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Con Ed have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

