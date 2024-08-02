Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ultragenyx (RARE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported $147.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.8%. EPS of -$1.52 for the same period compares to -$2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.42 million, representing a surprise of +19.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii

    : $6.15 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.2%.

  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi

    : $19.36 million versus $18.57 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

  • Revenues- Product sales- Crysvita

    : $40.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +139.6%.

  • Revenues- Product sales

    : $73.81 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $61.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.

  • Revenues- Product sales- Evkeeza

    : $7.86 million versus $4.09 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue

    : $73.22 million versus $63.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1420.4% change.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

