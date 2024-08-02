Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Atlassian (TEAM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers

    : 300,000 compared to the 308,187 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Subscription

    : $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.7% change.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $62.72 million compared to the $53.41 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Cloud

    : $738.01 million versus $742.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.

  • Revenues- Data Center

    : $326.66 million versus $327.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.7% change.

  • Revenues- Marketplace and other

    : $66.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $57.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
Shares of Atlassian have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

