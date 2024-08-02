Back to top

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $43.19 million, down 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.26, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.52 million, representing a surprise of +12.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Adaptive Biotechnologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ClonoSEQ test volume

    : 18,520 versus 18,003 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Total MRD

    : $35.28 million compared to the $30.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Total Immune Medicine

    : $7.91 million versus $7.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -65.7% change.
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned +34.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

