Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Travere (TVTX) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Travere Therapeutics (TVTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $54.12 million, down 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.90, compared to -$1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.5 million, representing a surprise of +9.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Travere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola

    : $25.05 million compared to the $22.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- FILSPARI

    : $27.13 million versus $24.43 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +683.7% change.

  • Total net product sales

    : $52.18 million versus $47.70 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Revenue- License and collaboration revenue

    : $1.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Travere here>>>

Shares of Travere have returned +20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise