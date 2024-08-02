Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) reported $221.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of -$0.47 for the same period compares to -$0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.43 million, representing a surprise of +7.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Pump- United States

    : $81.75 million versus $75.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

  • Sales- Supplies and Other- United States

    : $74.81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.23 million.

  • Geographic Sales- United States

    : $156.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

  • Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States

    : $39.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.28 million.

  • Geographic Sales- Outside the United States

    : $65.20 million compared to the $55.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.

  • Sales- Pump- Outside the United States

    : $26.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tandem Diabetes Care here>>>

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

