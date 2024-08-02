We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snap (SNAP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Snap (SNAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global: 432 million versus 431.19 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global: $2.86 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.92.
Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America: 100 million compared to the 100.91 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe: 97 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 97.17 million.
Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World: 235 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 232.96 million.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America: $7.67 compared to the $7.74 average estimate based on seven analysts.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe: $2.36 compared to the $2.21 average estimate based on seven analysts.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World: $1.02 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.10.
Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel): 4.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.86 billion.
Geographic Revenue- Europe: $239.37 million versus $213.29 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.4% change.
Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $229.84 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $258.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
Geographic Revenue- North America: $767.56 million versus $778.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
Shares of Snap have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.